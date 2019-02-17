Reggie Bullock spends part of his All-Star break visiting with LGBTQ youth

Pelicans star and Lakers target Anthony Davis did himself no favors in the court of public opinion with his dumpster fire performance at Saturday’s NBA All-Star media gathering when he essentially said every team except for New Orleans is on his list of teams for a trade destination. That should make Pelicans fans feel great. Davis, however, hasn’t completely forgotten about the team’s faithful. “I will always have love for the city of New Orleans," Davis said. “Obviously when that time comes, I am going to definitely have a heartwarming message for them and put it out there on Instagram like everybody else do." At least they have that to look forward to.