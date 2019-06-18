Lakers are winners in Anthony Davis trade no matter what happens

In Ball, Ingram and Hart, the Lakers traded three talented young players who have missed a combined 152 games over the past three seasons. Ingram is recovering from surgery and a blood clot in his right arm; and Ball is recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the latter part of last season. None of them so much as made the NBA All-Rookie first team. Kuzma and Jordan Clarkson are the only Lakers to make the NBA All-Rookie first team since 1995, and Kuzma is the only Laker during that time to win the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge. He was the young player the Lakers wanted keep most, and they did.