Frank Vogel shows ability to ‘roll with the punches’ during Lakers intro

What was supposed to be Frank Vogel's introductory news conference became a referendum on the dysfunctional Lakers.
The new coach spent the better part of a question-and-answer session Monday quietly glancing over at general manager Rob Pelinka, who clumsily tried to refute accusations by Magic Johnson that he betrayed the franchise icon. On his big day, Vogel was an afterthought.
"It's a little different, definitely different than I expected and different than I've ever been a part of," Vogel later said of joining a team. "But I understand the line of questioning, in light of the events this morning. You just roll with the punches."
If anything, Vogel demonstrated he could at least do that. Who knows if he can coach these Lakers or get LeBron James to buy into what he wants to do, but Vogel's even temperament should serve him well for however long he coaches this team.
Owner Jeanie Buss was a no-show. Pelinka bolted after the formal segment of the news conference. So the task of addressing Jason Kidd's place on the coaching staff became Vogel's responsibility.
Asked if he felt any discomfort knowing there are already rumblings that Kidd will eventually replace him, Vogel forced himself to laugh.
"I'm very good at blocking out noise," Vogel said with a smile. "Been around this business a long time. I really don't give that a second thought. You can say that about every coach in the league about their assistant coaches. It happens from time to time. I believe if you treat people with respect and do the job at the highest level, build an environment of positivity and collaboration, you can't worry about that stuff. You can't worry about looking over your shoulder. You got to worry about getting good damn coaches. That's the way I feel about this hire."
Asked if Kidd's history of domestic abuse gave him any pause about hiring the Hall of Fame point guard, Vogel replied: "Of course it does. But this is something that's in the past. He's sort of spoken upon it and has moved on from it. I believe he's in a very different place than back then."
Vogel said he spoke to Kidd about that history "briefly."
Vogel came across as likable, but questions remain about whether he has enough of a personality to overcome the negative atmosphere around the troubled franchise and persuade the players to buy into his brand of idealism.
"I am a positive-energy, enthusiasm-type of a coach and I'm going to spread that to everybody that will feel it," he said. "It's just one of those things that I understand what the perception is when you lose for a few years and some things happen. But there's a positive vibe happening with our team right now. There really is, OK?
"It's just one of those things you're going to have to wait and see, but you're going to be happy with the product we put out on the floor this year and where we're going as an organization. You really are."
If he failed to persuade the assembled media of that, what chance does he have with a locker room packed with millionaire athletes?
Vogel could be rolling with the punches for longer than he envisioned.
