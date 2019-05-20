Lakers introduce Frank Vogel, hours after Magic Johnson blasts Rob Pelinka on TV

The Lakers are holding a press conference, scheduled to start at 11 a.m., to introduce new coach Frank Vogel.
Vogel was hired by the Lakers earlier this month, following an extensive search and after the team couldn’t come to terms with first choice Tyronn Lue.
Hours before the scheduled news conference Monday, former Lakers president Magic Johnson dropped some bombshells on ESPN, saying he felt betrayed by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and that he didn't have enough power as Lakers president.
The news conference started late and the Lakers cut it off at exactly 11:30 a.m., with a lot of questions left unanswered. Frank Vogel is expected to do one-on-one interviews.
So how will the turmoil affect the Lakers’ status going into free agency?
“We feel we have very, very strong appeal' to free agents, Pelinka said.
No more president of basketball operations
Jeanie Buss is eliminating the position of president of basketball all operations, which was created for Magic Johnson. Rob Pelinka runs basketball operations as the GM now.
Pelinka on Johnson’s comments Monday morning
“These things are surprising to hear and disheartening. … They’re just simply not true. I stand beside him. I stand with him as a colleague and a partner. I’ve always supported everything he’s done and will continue to."
Also from Pelinka: "First and foremost we do want today to be about Coach Vogel."
LeBron James is on the scene
Players Magic Johnson and Josh Hart are in attendance.
Pelinka makes an opening statement
Rob Pelinka started with an opening statement about the optimism around the organization. He spoke for a couple of minutes, then handed it over to Vogel, who said he sees a lot of promise in this team.
