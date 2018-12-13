Lakers! Is it OK for opponents to be close friends?

“Going out to eat, going to movies, etc., and then go out and play each other the next night — people didn’t understand that at first,” Wade said. “But we shifted the culture of how we could still compete, still be great and push each other. But it’s not for everybody. You got the “Mamba Mentality.” It’s not for Giannis, maybe he has the Mamba Mentality. It’s not for everybody. It’s just something that worked for us. We pushed each other, helped each other’s careers go up another notch.”