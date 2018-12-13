Lakers not willing to part with their young core in potential Trevor Ariza deal

The Lakers won’t surrender Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kyzma or Josh Hart to the Phoenix Suns in their pursuit of forward Trevor Ariza, said people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The Lakers have informed teams that have called about trade proposals that they will not give up any of their young core unless it’s for a superstar player, one person said.
The Suns were turned down when they sought to get one of the Lakers’ young players in exchange for Ariza, and Phoenix also rejected a three-team deal that was discussed with the Lakers.
The Lakers and Suns have continued to pursue trade scenarios that make sense for both teams.
Two people confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the Lakers and Houston Rockets have been engaged as far back as two weeks ago about a deal for Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. No deal is imminent.
Players like Ariza who signed free-agent deals during the summer are not eligible to be traded until Saturday.
The Lakers very much would like to acquire Ariza, the people said. And people close to Ariza, who signed a one-year deal with the Suns for $15 million, said he would like to return home to Los Angeles and play for the Lakers.
Ariza, 33, played for the Lakers for two seasons, winning an NBA championship with them in 2009. He attended Westchester High and UCLA.
The Lakers view the 6-foot-8 Ariza as a solid fit for their team because of his tremendous defense and three-point shooting. He’s making 35.3% of his three-pointers and averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals.
Injury update
Lakers coach Luke Walton said guard Rajon Rondo will see a hand specialist Thursday about his surgically repaired right hand. Rondo had fluid drained from the hand Sunday. Walton said Ingram would see a doctor Saturday about his sprained left ankle.
Walton said Rondo and Ingram were not traveling to Houston for Thursday night’s game against the Rockets.
UP NEXT
AT HOUSTON
When: Thursday, 5 p.m. PST.
On the air: TV: Spectrum SportsNet, TNT; Radio: 710.
Update: The Lakers and Rockets will meet for the first time since Rondo spit on and then got into a fight with Houston guard Chris Paul, who also got into a fight with Ingram during that Oct. 20 game at Staples Center. Ingram was suspended four games, Rondo three and Paul two.