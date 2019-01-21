Lakers! Lonzo Ball just adds to the team's injury woes

-- There is so much the Lakers don’t know about what they are like at full strength. Rondo has only played in 14 games. Now when he returns, Ball will be out. Kuzma says the Lakers have a “death lineup” they haven’t been able to use yet. Walton said once the Lakers do get completely healthy (which could be in March) the team will be cramming for a final exam. They’ll be rushing to learn exactly what they have as the playoffs approach.