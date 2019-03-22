Lakers! It’s time to talk about the future

Recently I received an e-mail from a reader who was disappointed I didn’t do more research about the recovery time of a Grade 3 ankle sprain. His frustration stemmed from the fact that while the Lakers said Lonzo Ball would return 4-6 weeks after his ankle sprain, that time frame seemed wildly optimistic to him. He made a good point. Ball, of course, didn’t return in six weeks and ultimately was ruled out for the season.