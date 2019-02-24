LeBron James and the Lakers lose to Anthony Davis-less Pelicans

Jrue Holiday made five three-pointers and scored 27 points while Anthony Davis watched from the bench, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Lakers 128-115 on Saturday night.
Former Laker Julius Randle had 24 points for the Pelicans, who looked in sync and motivated as they slowed LeBron James and the Lakers' push to qualify for the playoffs.
James had 27 points and 12 assists while Brandon Ingram had 29 points for Los Angeles. They entered the night three games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
The Lakers struggled throughout to keep pace with the Pelicans, who led most of the game and by as many as 20 points.
Reserve forward Cheick Diallo, now in his third season out of Kansas, had one of the better games of his career. He was perfect on eight shots from the field and tied a season high with 18 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and twice blocked Ingram near the rim.
James was greeted by a mixture of cheers and boos by a crowd that included a conspicuous number of fans wearing Lakers purple and gold.