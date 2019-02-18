Kevin Durant is NBA All-Star game MVP in Team LeBron's comeback win over Team Giannis

Kevin Durant finished with 31 points and seven rebounds, LeBron James had 19 points and a third-quarter comeback fueled Team LeBron to a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis in the All-Star game on Sunday night.
Team LeBron trailed by 18 points in the first half, but battled back during the third quarter to take the lead behind guards Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard. Thompson finished with 20 points and Lilllard added 18.
Kawhi Leonard had 19 points and seven rebounds while Kyrie Irving contributed 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Team LeBron.
Giannis Antetokounmpo lead all scorers with 38 points and he grabbed 11 rebounds, while Milwaukee Bucks teammate Khris Middleton had 20 points while making six three-pointers.
Stephen Curry had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists but made only four of 17 shots from the three-point range for Team Giannis. Russell Westbrook added 17 points.
Future Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade, who announced he will retire after the season, and Dirk Nowitzki played in their final All-Star game as Commissioner Adam Silver’s selections.
Nowitzki made all three of his three-point shots to finish with nine points in less than four minutes of play. Wade played 10 minutes, making both of his three-point shots to finish with seven points.
Anthony Davis, who has a bruised shoulder, only played four minutes, making both of his shots including a three-pointer to finish with five points.
Associated Press contributed to this report.