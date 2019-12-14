Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

LeBron James questionable for Lakers game Sunday because of sore elbow

Lakers forward LeBron James calls out a play during a game against the Timberwolves on Dec. 8, 2019, at Staples Center.
LeBron James has played in all 26 Lakers games this season. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.
(Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Dec. 14, 2019
5:59 PM
The Lakers listed LeBron James as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta because of a sore right elbow.

James collided with Miami star Jimmy Butler during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 113-110 win over the Heat. James consulted with his trainer, Mike Mancias, after the game and had an ice pack on the elbow after the game.

“I mean, it’s fine, I’m icing it right now,” James said. “We’ll see what happens.”

James has not missed a game this season and has helped lead the Lakers to a 23-3 record, tied for best in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, who play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The Lakers have yet to lose a game away from Staples Center.

James was in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday night to watch his son’s team, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, play against his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

The perennial All-Star forward is averaging 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.8 assists per game this season. The Lakers are going for their sixth win in a row against the Hawks, who have lost three consecutive and eight of their last 10 games.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
