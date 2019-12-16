LeBron James is named Western Conference player of the week

LeBron James was named the Western Conference’s player of the week for last week when he nearly averaged a triple double and propelled the Lakers to a 3-0 record. It is James’ first weekly honor as a member of the Lakers and the 62nd of his career.

Other players nominated for last week’s award were Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the Clippers’ Paul George, Houston’s James Harden, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and James’ teammate Anthony Davis.

James averaged 28.3 points on 50.7% shooting last week, with 11 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.3 steals and one block per game.

He notched his sixth triple double of the season with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Magic on Wednesday. On Friday against the Miami Heat, James scored 28 points with 12 assists and nine rebounds. Though he committed eight turnovers, seven of them were in the first half and James’ play in the second half was crucial to the Lakers’ beating the Heat, who have the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

Once the week ended, James continued his dominance. On Sunday, he scored 32 points with 13 rebounds, three blocks and seven assists against the Atlanta Hawks.

“He was spectacular,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Sunday night in Atlanta. “He had some all-time clips. The drop pass to Dwight, there were a few of them. He was terrific and a huge part of the win.”