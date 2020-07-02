Anthony Davis confident Lakers can pick up where they left off

Anthony Davis is as curious as everyone else about what the NBA’s campus in Florida will be like.

He knows it will be strange. Maybe a little boring at times. He also feels confident in the Lakers’ ability to pick up right where they left off.

“If anything, our chances are higher,” Davis said during a video call with reporters on Thursday morning.

His reason: They’re well rested now.

For Davis in particular, this nearly 4-month-long break has been a boon. Davis often played through injuries this season, the most lingering involving his shoulder and elbow. Teammates often spoke with admiration about his toughness in dealing with those issues.

“I know I’m 100% healthy,” Davis said.

Getting there didn’t require any medical procedures, he said, it just required the kind of rest that isn’t possible during an NBA season.

Davis has been spending time the last three months with his family. He said he “got really good” at the video games “Call of Duty” and “NBA2K.”

“I was so fat,” Davis also quipped. “I was eating burgers every day.”

Though he is aware of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Florida, he said he had no qualms about resuming the season, expressing optimism that the league would be able to do it safely.