Lakers’ Alex Caruso out against Timberwolves

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso was not playing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night because he had entered the NBA’s “health and safety” protocols.

Because Caruso played for the Lakers during Sunday night’s game at Staples Center, Vogel was asked if he could elaborate more on his guard’s situation.

“Forrest Gump, that’s all I can say about that,” Vogel said on a videoconference before the game.

Caruso played 11 minutes against the Timberwolves and had seven points on three-for-four shooting, and two rebounds.

Portland forward Carmelo Anthony didn’t travel to Los Angeles because the team said he was in the league’s “health and safety” protocols.