Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers’ Alex Caruso out against Timberwolves

Lakers' Alex Caruso drives against Dallas Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein.
Lakers’ Alex Caruso drives against Dallas Mavericks’ Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half on Friday at Staples Center.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Share

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso was not playing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night because he had entered the NBA’s “health and safety” protocols.

Because Caruso played for the Lakers during Sunday night’s game at Staples Center, Vogel was asked if he could elaborate more on his guard’s situation.

“Forrest Gump, that’s all I can say about that,” Vogel said on a videoconference before the game.

Caruso played 11 minutes against the Timberwolves and had seven points on three-for-four shooting, and two rebounds.

Advertisement

Portland forward Carmelo Anthony didn’t travel to Los Angeles because the team said he was in the league’s “health and safety” protocols.

Lakers

No passing fancy for Lakers: 5 takeaways from win over Minnesota

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, December 27, 2020 - Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) struggles to catch a loose ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during second half action against the Timberwolves at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

Lakers

No passing fancy for Lakers: 5 takeaways from win over Minnesota

The Los Angeles Lakers continued dominating play by sharing the basketball Sunday. Five takeaways from the 127-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement