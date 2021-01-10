Lakers’ Markieff Morris ejected after shoving match with DeMarcus Cousins

Lakers forward Markieff Morris was been ejected from Sunday night’s game against Houston after shoving a pair of Rockets, including DeMarcus Cousins, late in the first quarter.

Morris was jostling for position in the lane when he forcefully bumped into Rockets guard Jae’Sean Tate with 2:15 left in the quarter and was called for a foul. Cousins then approached Morris and shoved him in the chest, sending the Lakers forward to the court. Morris rose to his feet and immediately shoved Cousins, who was helping up Tate.

Morris chased after Cousins, who headed toward the sideline and eventually the Rockets bench as referees and teammates kept them separated.

By the time the officials finished review of the players’ actions, Morris earned a flagrant foul 1 for pushing Tate, while Cousins and Morris were each given a technical for their ensuing shoves, disqualifying Morris.

Cousins was later ejected with 11:14 left in the second quarter for a flagrant foul after striking LeBron James across the face while trying to swipe down at the ball as the Lakers forward drove down the lane.