Feeling ‘100% healthy,’ Anthony Davis plans to play for Lakers on Thursday night

Lakers forward Anthony Davis was asked if the plan is for him to play Thursday at Dallas, assuming he feels good after being out more than two months with a calf strain and tendinosis in his right leg.

“Yes,” Davis responded after practice Wednesday, adding that he feels “100% healthy.”

Davis last played Feb. 14 at Denver and hasn’t played since while recovering from the injury.

Davis first felt the Achilles’ injury in late January but admitted he “wasn’t 100%” when he came back to play the first time.

“But I didn’t think it was this big of an issue,” he said during a video conference. “And then on Feb. 14 in Denver, you know, I felt something that I never like felt before as far as pain. That’s how I knew it was probably something serious, so I just wanted to make sure it was 100% when I came back. I didn’t want to go through this over and over for rest of the season, or the rest of my career. I wanted to make sure that I was coming back 100%, ‘cause it wouldn’t be fair to myself, it wouldn’t be fair to my team.

“It feels good. Like I said, I feel 100% healthy. I feel great, especially the rest of these games, what we got 16 games left, or something like that, 14, leading to the playoffs.”

The Lakers are 14-16 since Davis was injured against the Nuggets. The estimates had Davis out four to six weeks, but he didn’t want to rush back.

He said that he stopped during some of the tests because it was “painful” and that he “wasn’t ready.”

“We revisited those same tests, I think maybe three days ago, four days ago, somewhere around that time and felt completely fine,” Davis said. “So, therefore we able to decide that I’m ready to go back to basketball activity and the past three days, four days, been ramping up trying to see how it feels after you play through contact and get up and down and things of that nature.

“So, tomorrow is the ultimate test after two days of live contact, about 30-45 minutes and then today go through a full practice and see how it responds in the morning, see if it’s sore or if it feels good and we go from there.”

Davis said LeBron James, who is out with a high right ankle sprain, is making progress but will remain out a while longer.

The Lakers are 7-8 since James went down.

“The guys have done a great job of making sure that we stay in the fight while LeBron and myself have been out,” said Davis, who is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.

“And now that I’m nearing return — I think he probably has maybe a couple of weeks or something, I’m guessing — it’s going to be my job to try to help the team stay afloat until he comes back as well and stay fighting. But this team has done more than we can ask for.”