Lakers

Lakers avoid collapse and beat Magic

Lakers forward Anthony Davis takes a shot as he gets between Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle and forward Chuma Okeke.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis takes a shot as he gets between Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle, left, and forward Chuma Okeke during the first half on Monday in Orlando, Fla.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
The Lakers survived catastrophe, recovering from a second-quarter collapse to out-last Orlando in a ``114-103 win.

Before playing one of the NBA’s worst teams, Anthony Davis called the game with the Magic a “must win” after the Lakers dropped three in a row. Monday, they built an early 16-point lead behind stifling defense, only to see that the dominance was merely an illusion.

The Lakers’ 16-point lead was undone in a 40-point second quarter for the Magic, with Orlando hitting 10 of its first 11 shots in the frame. Orlando led by seven before the Lakers pushed to get back in the game.

Dennis Schroder scored 13 points in the fourth to salvage the win. Schroder led the Lakers with 21, with Davis and Montrezl Harrell each adding 18. Andre Drummond finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers play the hot Wizards in Washington on Wednesday.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

