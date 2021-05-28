Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers injury update: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has no structural damage to quad

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scores a basket in front of Suns guard Devin Booker.
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scores a basket in front of Suns guard Devin Booker during Game 3 on Thursday night at Staples Center.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
An MRI exam on the bruised left quad of Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope showed no structural damage with one of the team’s best wing defenders listed as day-to-day.

With the Lakers off Friday and scheduled for a light practice Saturday, Caldwell-Pope has two days to heal with the hope of playing Sunday in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series that L.A. leads 2-1 over the Phoenix Suns.

Caldwell-Pope was injured in Game 3 on Thursday night at Staples Center when he ran into Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker, who stopped coming off a screen and extended his body so the Lakers guard would run into him.

After the game, Caldwell-Pope said he was “sore, but I’m doing well.”

“I’ve got two days for rest and recovery, and I hope I’m ready to go Sunday,” he added Thursday night in a videoconference.

Caldwell-Pope hasn’t shot the ball well in the series, making just 23.5% of his field goals and just 7.7% of his three-pointers. He has good been on defense, making Booker work hard for his buckets.

“It’s very challenging. He’s a scorer. And he scores in many different ways,” Caldwell-Pope said Thursday night. “I just try to stay attached as much as possible. Try to crowd him in spaces where he’s comfortable. Try to get him out of a rhythm, try to keep him out of a rhythm the whole game, speed him up. It’s been challenging. I feel like I’m in shape to guard him the whole game like that, and I feel good. Yeah, it’s all about pressuring him and keeping him out of that rhythm and making him uncomfortable.”
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

