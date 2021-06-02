Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope game-time decisions for Game 6
Lakers Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both are game-time decisions for Game 6 Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.
Davis didn’t play in Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday night because he has a strained groin suffered Sunday in Game 4.
Caldwell-Pope started Game 5, but was unable to finish because of a bruised left knee that forced him to miss Game 4.
The Lakers trail the Suns 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and have to win to extend their season.
On a night when the Lakers needed a rejuvenated LeBron James to ignite greatness, he wasn’t able to deliver the kind of win that’s defined his career.
