Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope game-time decisions for Game 6

Lakers Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both are game-time decisions for Game 6 Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.

Davis didn’t play in Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday night because he has a strained groin suffered Sunday in Game 4.

Caldwell-Pope started Game 5, but was unable to finish because of a bruised left knee that forced him to miss Game 4.

The Lakers trail the Suns 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and have to win to extend their season.