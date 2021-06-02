Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers

Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope game-time decisions for Game 6

Lakers forward Anthony Davis warms up prior to Game 5 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis warms up before Game 5 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Phoenix.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Lakers Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both are game-time decisions for Game 6 Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.

Davis didn’t play in Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday night because he has a strained groin suffered Sunday in Game 4.

Caldwell-Pope started Game 5, but was unable to finish because of a bruised left knee that forced him to miss Game 4.

The Lakers trail the Suns 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and have to win to extend their season.

Lakers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

