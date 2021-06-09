Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Born X Raised releases Dodgers and Lakers City of Champs collection

Models wear pieces of the Born X Raised City of Champions collection celebrating the Lakers' and Dodgers' 2020 championships.
Born X Raised releases the City of Champions collection celebrating the Lakers’ and Dodgers’ 2020 championships.
(Atiba Jefferson)
By Victoria Hernandez
Share

Born X Raised is back with an exclusive streetwear collection that marks a significant moment of Los Angeles sports history. The release is called City of Champs and makes the brand the only company to partner with both the Dodgers and Lakers to commemorate their 2020 championships.

“At the end of 2020, the Dodgers and Lakers championships brought energy and hope to our city after a long year in lockdown,” Born X Raised co-founder Chris “Spanto” Printup said in a statement. “The championships are something we will celebrate for a long time, and Born X Raised is the first official partner to bring both teams together. We are excited to be doing something that has never been done, again.”

Lifestyle

Their streetwear collabs sell out in minutes. How they’re telling ‘the real story of L.A.’

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Spanto, left, and Alex/2Tone, founders of the L.A. Based brand Born X Raised, pose in front of a mural by artist Alfonso Gonzalez Jr. in East Los Angeles, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. They recently did a hoodie/tee collaboration with the L.A. Rams. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Their streetwear collabs sell out in minutes. How they’re telling ‘the real story of L.A.’

Meet the guys behind Venice label Born X Raised. They have a hit Rams collaboration — and designs on the world.

Los Angeles is one of only 10 U.S. cities to have multiple professional sports teams win a championship in the same year. The City of Angels tied New York for most seasons with multiple titles when it accomplished it for the sixth time last year. The Dodgers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays for their first title since 1988, and the Lakers won the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat for their record-tying 17th banner. Both were especially significant given the coronavirus pandemic altered how sports were played.

Advertisement

The City of Champs collection includes T-shirts, sweat shirts and a cap, which continues Born X Raised’s collaboration with New Era. The designs combine the teams’ logos with graphics of trophies and palm trees. The Born X Raised logo is split yellow and blue. On the hoodies, one arm reads “Lakers” and the other reads “Dodgers.” .

Archives

Only 10 cities have won multiple titles in a year. Los Angeles is now tied for the most

Archives

Only 10 cities have won multiple titles in a year. Los Angeles is now tied for the most

Prices for the collection range from $55 to $140. The pieces go on sale at noon Wednesday at bornxraised.com.

Born X Raised’s 2020 collection with the Rams sold out within minutes. The brand previously released two caps with the Dodgers, including one for this season’s home opener, that also sold out quickly.

See the Born X Raised City of Champs collection below.

Born X Raised City of Champions T-shirt.
(Born X Raised)
Born X Raised City of Champions T-shirt
Born X Raised City of Champions T-shirt.
(Born X Raised)
Born X Raised City of Champions hoodie
Born X Raised City of Champions hoodie.
(Born X Raised)

Advertisement
Born X Raised City of Champions New Era hat
Born X Raised City of Champions New Era hat.
(Born X Raised)

LakersDodgers
Victoria Hernandez

Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement