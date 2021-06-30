Lakers moving toward hiring David Fizdale to replace Jason Kidd on coaching staff

The Lakers are moving toward adding former NBA head coach David Fizdale to Frank Vogel’s staff, a source with knowledge of the decision told the Times.

Fizdale, who was previously the head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks, worked with Lakers star LeBron James as an assistant on Erik Spoelstra’s championship teams in Miami.

Fizdale would replace Jason Kidd, who was hired by the Dallas Mavericks to be the team’s new head coach last week.

Fizdale, 47, grew up in Los Angeles and attended Fremont High School. He spent 13 years as an assistant coach in the NBA before going 71-134 in his stints with the Grizzlies and the Knicks.

