Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves reportedly agree to Lakers deals

Joel Ayayi of Gonzaga runs on the basketball court during the Final Four.
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi drives with the ball against UCLA in the Final Four on April 3. Ayayi reportedly has agreed to a deal with the Lakers.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
TOKYO — 

Left without a pick in the NBA draft after using it to help land Russell Westbrook, the Lakers added three high-profile undrafted free agents in the moments after.

Guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves reportedly agreed to two-way contracts with the team. The Lakers also agreed to a training camp deal with guard Mac McClung.

Both Ayayi and McClung tweeted about joining the Lakers.

Ayayi averaged 12 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior for Gonzaga this year, hitting 38.9% from three. Reaves averaged 18.3 per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. And McClung, a junior who played one year at Texas Tech after starring at Georgetown, scored 15.5 points per game this past season.

Teams are permitted to have two players on “two-way” deals, meaning they can be shuffled between the NBA and G-League rosters. For the last two seasons, the Lakers used those slots on Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

