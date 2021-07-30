Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves reportedly agree to Lakers deals
Left without a pick in the NBA draft after using it to help land Russell Westbrook, the Lakers added three high-profile undrafted free agents in the moments after.
Guards Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves reportedly agreed to two-way contracts with the team. The Lakers also agreed to a training camp deal with guard Mac McClung.
Both Ayayi and McClung tweeted about joining the Lakers.
The Lakers could jumpstart a championship run if they can figure out how to mix mercurial Russell Westbrook with the rest of their lineup.
Ayayi averaged 12 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior for Gonzaga this year, hitting 38.9% from three. Reaves averaged 18.3 per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. And McClung, a junior who played one year at Texas Tech after starring at Georgetown, scored 15.5 points per game this past season.
Teams are permitted to have two players on “two-way” deals, meaning they can be shuffled between the NBA and G-League rosters. For the last two seasons, the Lakers used those slots on Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo.
