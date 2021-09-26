Lakers sign former Oklahoma standout Austin Reeves to two-year contract

After working out a host of veterans, the Lakers signed guard Austin Reaves to a two-year contract. According to a source with knowledge of the deal, the first year is partially guaranteed with a team option for the second.

The Lakers assigned Reaves, 23, to a two-way contract after the Oklahoma guard went undrafted in the second round. Late in that draft, there were rumors that Reaves preferred to go undrafted so he could sign with the Lakers.

The team now has 14 players on the roster and is expected to keep the No. 15 spot open to allow for flexibility heading into the season.

As a senior with Oklahoma, Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Lakers have had success developing young players at the end of their roster, with Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker the two most recent examples.

Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and Horton-Tucker are all 26 years old or younger. Along with Anthony Davis, the five are the only players currently on the roster younger than 32.