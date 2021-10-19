Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers starting lineup: Jordan, Bazemore join the Big Three

DeAndre Jordan defends against Kings forward Harrison Barnes.
DeAndre Jordan, defending the basket against Kings forward Harrison Barnes during a preseason game, will be the Lakers’ starting center tonight in the season opener against Golden State.
(Randall Benton / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

The Lakers will start a traditional lineup against Golden State on Tuesday night in the season opener, putting center DeAndre Jordan and guard Kent Bazemore alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Coach Frank Vogel used the lineup in their preseason finale at Sacramento.

The Lakers had toyed with using smaller lineups that had Davis at center, though those plans were limited once forward Trevor Ariza needed ankle surgery. The team also tried Carmelo Anthony in the starting lineup during the preseason alongside Davis.

Advertisement

Even though Jordan started, Vogel has said Davis will play nearly half of his minutes at center.

Vogel said he hoped to keep a consistent starting lineup.

Vogel also said that guard Malik Monk (right groin) is available, while guard Kendrick Nunn (right ankle) will be a game-time decision.

El Segundo, CA. September 28, 2021: Lakers Dwight Howard does an interview during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Complete coverage: NBA season preview 2021-22

The NBA’s 75th anniversary season begins Tuesday, Oct. 19, with a pair of games, including Lakers vs. Warriors. Here is the L.A. Times’ coverage.

Also available is guard Avery Bradley, who was claimed off waivers from Golden State this week. Guard Wayne Ellington (left hamstring) is out.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement