Lakers rally late to beat Heat in overtime

They lost two more bodies to the injury list, leaving the already depleted Lakers with fewer contributors.

That simply meant the Lakers had to lean on Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony more than usual in their time of need.

The Lakers also saw Malik Monk step into a void, doing his part to help Westbrook, Davis and Anthony pull out a 120-117 overtime victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

It took Westbrook producing a triple-double with 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for the Lakers to win their second straight overtime game.

It took Davis producing 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers to escape with a win in a game they led by five in the overtime.

And it took 27 points from Monk on 10-for-13 shooting for the Lakers to seal the win.