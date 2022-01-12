Lakers re-sign Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract

The Lakers have re-signed forward Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Doumbouya, a former first-round pick for Detroit in 2019, played two games with the Lakers earlier this season before the team released him following a foot injury.

To make room for Doumbouya, the Lakers waived rookie center Jay Huff.

They play in Sacramento Wednesday before playing the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday.

Advertisement

In 96 career games, Doumbouya has averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in a 15-point loss to the Trail Blazers in his Lakers debut.