Lakers re-sign Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract
The Lakers have re-signed forward Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Doumbouya, a former first-round pick for Detroit in 2019, played two games with the Lakers earlier this season before the team released him following a foot injury.
To make room for Doumbouya, the Lakers waived rookie center Jay Huff.
They play in Sacramento Wednesday before playing the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday.
Russell Westbrook hasn’t been happy much of late while playing inconsistently. Yet if he ever gets happy, will that make the Lakers a better team?
In 96 career games, Doumbouya has averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in a 15-point loss to the Trail Blazers in his Lakers debut.
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.