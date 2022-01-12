Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers re-sign Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract

Brooklyn Nets forward Sekou Doumbouya dunks during a preseason NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have signed forward Sekou Doumbouya, a former first-round draft pick, to a two-way contract.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
The Lakers have re-signed forward Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Doumbouya, a former first-round pick for Detroit in 2019, played two games with the Lakers earlier this season before the team released him following a foot injury.

To make room for Doumbouya, the Lakers waived rookie center Jay Huff.

They play in Sacramento Wednesday before playing the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday.

In 96 career games, Doumbouya has averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in a 15-point loss to the Trail Blazers in his Lakers debut.

