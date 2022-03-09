LeBron James returns to Lakers’ starting lineup vs. Rockets
HOUSTON —
LeBron James will return to the starting lineup Wednesday in Houston, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.
James missed Monday’s loss to San Antonio with soreness in his left knee.
He will start with Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson against the Rockets.
James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season.
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.