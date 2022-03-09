Advertisement
LeBron James returns to Lakers’ starting lineup vs. Rockets

Lakers forward LeBron James smiles.
Lakers forward LeBron James smiles during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
HOUSTON — 

LeBron James will return to the starting lineup Wednesday in Houston, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

James missed Monday’s loss to San Antonio with soreness in his left knee.

He will start with Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson against the Rockets.

James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

