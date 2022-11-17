Advertisement
Lakers

LeBron James might be back Friday and two more Lakers finally ready to play

Lakers forward LeBron James holds a ball on the sideline against the Brooklyn Nets.
LeBron James, shown in street clothes during a game against Brooklyn, might be back in uniform when the Lakers play host to the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable after missing two games last week with a strained adductor muscle in his left leg.

The Lakers host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, the Lakers’ first game since they beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

“LeBron looked great. Didn’t have any contact today, but he was moving around well, running and jumping well. So we’ll see,” coach Darvin Ham said after Thursday’s practice. “We’ll list him as questionable, but we’ll see how the rest of the day goes, how tomorrow goes leading up to the game.”

The Lakers should also be getting back guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant against the Pistons. Both have not played this season because of torn thumb ligaments. The two had surgeries on consecutive days and have been able to rehab the injuries together.

Four of the Lakers’ next five games are against teams under .500, including three games with the San Antonio Spurs.

