Lakers great Pau Gasol selected as Hall of Fame finalist

Lakers great Pau Gasol was announced as a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalist Friday, a formality before his expected induction later this year.

He was a part of a high-profile class that included plenty of his rivals — Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich.

The Hall of Fame finalists were announced during a ceremony Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star weekend.

Advertisement

Gasol won back-to-back NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and ’10 after being acquired from Memphis, a trade that birthed a second stretch of dominance for Kobe Bryant with the franchise. Gasol attended Bryant’s posthumous induction to the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Gasol averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 1,226 games. He made six All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams in addition to a decorated international career playing for Spain.

He attended Friday’s announcement.

Earlier this season the Lakers announced they’d be retiring Gasol’s jersey number on March 7.