Lakers’ D'Angelo Russell doubtful to play Sunday in Dallas

Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell is not likely to play Sunday when the team returns to play against the Mavericks in Dallas.

“I doubt he’ll play Sunday,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Friday of Russell, who sprained his right ankle during the first quarter of Thursday night’s victory over the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Russell was injured when he stepped on the foot of Golden State’s Donte DiVincenzo while inbounding the ball, rolling his ankle.

“He’s still going through some different treatment procedures,” Ham said after practice. “There really hasn’t been an official word. It’s not sprained. Well, it is sprained. I should say. There’s no structural damage or anything like that. It’s going to be a day-by-day thing, pretty much.”

Ham said Russell didn’t not get an MRI exam on Friday, just “in-house treatment.”

“I mean, he’s good. I’ve seen him. He’s in good spirits,” forward Jarred Vanderbilt said. “I’ll leave that to the medical staff. I don’t know how long he’ll be out, or if he is out. But I mean, I seen him this morning. He’s in good spirits.”

In four games with the Lakers, Russell is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

He is shooting 44.2% from the field, 35.3% from three-point range.

“He’s excited about what’s happening here and what he’s going to be a part of,” Ham said. “Us trying to get the ship in the right position for us to go forward the rest of the season. … The energy has been great. He’s been great.

“Even though he’s not able to be physically active with the rest of the group, he’s out here listening as we’re talking about Dallas. Doing some things on the court, he’s right there on the sidelines soaking it all in and continuing to learn our system, our terminology. So, it’s good man. It’s a good vibe.”