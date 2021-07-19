Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates, analysis and news from Monday’s game

ICYMI: Dodgers fall to Rockies while awaiting Giants

Will Smith circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday. (Associated Press)

DENVER — And now, the main event.

In the blue corner, the defending World Series champions, your Los Angeles Dodgers. In the black corner, or the orange corner, depending on the day, the archrival San Francisco Giants.

The teams with the two best records in the major leagues: the Giants and the Dodgers.

The teams atop the National League West standings: the Giants, by one game over the Dodgers.

The teams that open a four-game series Monday at Dodger Stadium: the Giants and the Dodgers.

The Dodgers could have started the series in a first-place tie, but they lost to the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on an afternoon they twice were three outs from victory. In the ninth inning, Kenley Jansen blew his first save since May 5, giving up a tying single to Chris Owings. In the 10th inning, Phil Bickford, the sixth Dodgers pitcher, gave up a walkoff home run to Charlie Blackmon.

The Dodgers are one game out of first place. They are 1-9 in extra innings, and they have played five games this season with their projected varsity lineup, and their starting rotation is depleted, and they already have used 27 pitchers.

