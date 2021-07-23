Share
Live
Sports

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news and analysis from Friday’s game

Share
David Price gets the nod for the Dodgers on Friday.
(Mark J. Terrill / AP)

The Dodgers try to shake off two tough losses to the Giants during a three-game series at home against the Rockies.

By Times staff

David Price (LHP, 4-0, 3.12 ERA) takes on Colorado’s Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 5.99 ERA) in Friday’s game.

ICYMI: Kenley Jansen blows another save in tough loss to Giants

By Mike DiGiovanna

Kenley Jansen reacts after walking Darin Ruf with the bases loaded in the ninth inning.
(Associated Press)

Dave Roberts was adamant about keeping Kenley Jansen as his closer after Wednesday night’s blown save, the Dodgers manager saying, “I’m not going to re-think his role.”

As hard as this may seem to believe, Roberts plans to stick with Jansen as his ninth-inning specialist after another, even uglier meltdown Thursday night, when the right-hander was tagged for four runs and four hits in the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Summoned to protect a two-run lead, Jansen imploded before an irate Dodger Stadium crowd of 47,316 that booed him off the mound for a second straight night, the Dodgers losing three of four games to the Giants and falling three games behind them in the National League West.

But Roberts, citing two plays on which the Dodgers thought they had sealed the victory, refused to pin Jansen’s third blown save and loss in as many appearances on his closer.

Read more > > >

Share