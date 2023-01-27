UCLA vs. USC men’s basketball: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Scoring woes burn UCLA at Arizona. Here are five ways the Bruins can fix it

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell talks to coach Mick Cronin during a loss to Arizona on Saturday. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

You can’t win them all? UCLA did just that for two dazzling months, finding a way even when it was not at its best.

The fun run finally ended Saturday. The fifth-ranked Bruins’ 58-52 loss to 11th-ranked Arizona at the McKale Center snapped a 14-game winning streak while shining an uncomfortably bright spotlight on some deficiencies.

This team lacks shooters. It’s also short on players who can create their own shot. Among those who played Saturday, only Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell fit that description, and teams are increasingly finding ways to counteract Jaquez’s moves around the basket.

The fan overreaction to one loss for a team that remains in first place in the Pac-12 Conference standings was predictable. But it was also a reminder that some fixes have been needed for a while now, even before the Bruins (17-3 overall, 8-1 Pac-12) stumbled for the first time since late November.

Read more >>>