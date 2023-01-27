UCLA vs. USC men’s basketball: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Scoring woes burn UCLA at Arizona. Here are five ways the Bruins can fix it
You can’t win them all? UCLA did just that for two dazzling months, finding a way even when it was not at its best.
The fun run finally ended Saturday. The fifth-ranked Bruins’ 58-52 loss to 11th-ranked Arizona at the McKale Center snapped a 14-game winning streak while shining an uncomfortably bright spotlight on some deficiencies.
This team lacks shooters. It’s also short on players who can create their own shot. Among those who played Saturday, only Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell fit that description, and teams are increasingly finding ways to counteract Jaquez’s moves around the basket.
The fan overreaction to one loss for a team that remains in first place in the Pac-12 Conference standings was predictable. But it was also a reminder that some fixes have been needed for a while now, even before the Bruins (17-3 overall, 8-1 Pac-12) stumbled for the first time since late November.
USC’s Vince Iwuchukwu continues to make strides in his comeback from cardiac arrest
The few glimpses were brief, but breathtaking. A put-back dunk. A pick-and-roll layin. A fierce challenge at the rim. All blips of a bright future stretched over 14 minutes of a blowout win in Tempe.
Vince Iwuchukwu was still finding his footing last Saturday, still working his way back to full strength, six months after suffering cardiac arrest during a summer workout. The fact that the five-star freshman was playing at all at this point in USC’s season, given all he’d been through, was noteworthy. But by his fourth game back, as he scored 12 points off the bench against Arizona State, providing a spark on both ends of the court, the implications of the 7-footer’s arrival for USC had become abundantly clear to anyone watching. Including the rival coach across town.
“They are a different team now with Vince,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of USC this week.
The Trojans will have the chance to prove as much Thursday, when they welcome No. 8 UCLA to Galen Center, three weeks after their last meeting at Pauley Pavilion went down to the wire. UCLA ultimately escaped that outing with a late Jaylen Clark three-pointer, extending a winning streak that grew to 14 games. USC, in the meantime, has won three of four since its furious second-half comeback fell short in the first matchup, the Trojans finally finding their stride after an uneven start to the season.
Amari Bailey available to return for No. 8 UCLA’s showdown with USC
At a time when it could use a boost, UCLA just got a little deeper, more athletic and increasingly dynamic on offense.
Amari Bailey is back.
The freshman guard who missed the last seven games with discomfort in his left foot is available to return Thursday against USC at the Galen Center, coach Mick Cronin said Wednesday.
The eighth-ranked Bruins went 6-1 in Bailey’s absence despite extended offensive lulls in several games. Bailey could compensate for several deficiencies with his superior passing and quickness. His ability to get to the basket can draw multiple defenders, giving him the option to find open teammates if he can’t find a shot to his liking.
Averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while making 36.4% of his three-pointers, Bailey initially suffered his injury last month when Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe stepped on his foot. Bailey played in the next game, against UC Davis four days later, before aggravating the injury and missing the next month.
Betting odds and lines for UCLA vs. USC
No. 8 UCLA’s 14-game winning streak is over, but they remain one of the elite teams in the Pac-12. USC will be looking to play spoiler as the Trojans try to avenge their narrow loss to the Bruins on Jan. 5.
Despite only beating the Trojans 60-58 at Pauley Pavilion three weeks ago, UCLA opens as a 4.5-point favorite. Here’s a rundown of the latest odds and lines from VSIN.com: