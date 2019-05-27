Bill Buckner, a hitting machine known for a fielding error, dies at 69

The career of Buckner touched four decades. He played his final game for the Red Sox in 1990. He spent his first eight seasons with the Dodgers and eight more with the Chicago Cubs. He had more than 2,700 career base hits, won the National League batting title in 1980 and made the All-Star team in 1981. But his legacy remains locked inside one moment, the 10th inning of the sixth game of the World Series against the New York Mets.