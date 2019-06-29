Yankees shrug off injuries to set records, dominate AL East

Yet the Yankees have not wavered. They have benefited from the redundancy built into the roster by the front office of general manager Brian Cashman. The predilections of Cashman, who has run the team’s baseball operations department since 1998, have never been a secret. He prefers starting pitchers who induce groundballs, relievers who miss bats and hitters with power. He has stockpiled an array of those assets, which has allowed the team to weather the slew of injuries.