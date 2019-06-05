Six players from No. 1-ranked UCLA are selected in first 10 rounds of MLB draft

Twenty-four players with Southland ties were picked in the first 10 rounds of the amateur draft Monday and Tuesday. The draft concludes Wednesday through 40 rounds.
Six players from UCLA, five from UC Santa Barbara, three from USC and two from UC Irvine were drafted. Only six local high school players were taken.
First round: RHP Nick Lodolo, Texas Christian/La Verne Damien High, Cincinnati Reds; 1B Michael Toglia, UCLA, Colorado Rockies. Second round: RHP Ryan Garcia, UCLA, Texas Rangers; 2B Chase Strumpf, UCLA, Chicago Cubs.
Third round: RHP Andrew Dalquist, Redondo Union High, Chicago White Sox; 1B Joseph Naranjo, Chino Hills Ayala High, Cleveland Indians. Fourth round: SS Ryan Kreidler, UCLA, Detroit Tigers; SS Cody Freeman, Etiwanda High, Rangers; RHP Andre Pallante, UC Irvine, St. Louis Cardinals; 3B Brandon Lewis, UC Irvine, Dodgers; RHP Chris Clarke, USC/Newbury Park High, Cubs.
Fifth round: RHP Evan Fitterer, Aliso Viejo High, Miami Marlins; RHP Chris Lincoln, UC Santa Barbara/Moreno Valley Rancho Verde High, San Diego Padres; 1B Garrett Frechette, Orange Lutheran High, San Francisco Giants; LHP Ben Brecht, UC Santa Barbara, Tampa Bay Rays. Sixth round: SS Jordan Brown, Gardena Serra High, Indians.
Seventh round: C Eric Yang, UC Santa Barbara, Reds; OF Armani Smith, UC Santa Barbara, Giants; OF Blake Sabol, USC, Pittsburgh Pirates; RHP Jack Ralston, UCLA, Cardinals. Eighth round: OF Tevin Mitchell, UC Santa Barbara, Marlins; OF Jeremy Ydens, UCLA, Washington Nationals.
Tenth round: C Wyatt Hendrie, Antelope Valley College, Cubs; C C.J. Stubbs, USC, Houston Astros.