Former Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland charged with child sex abuse in Texas

Former Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland has been charged in Texas with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.
Denton County jail records show the 52-year-old Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond.
Authorities have not released details of the investigation into the member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.
The Associated Press was not able to contact Wetteland or his attorney to ask for comment. The Denton County district attorney's office hasn't returned a phone message requesting details.
Wetteland made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 1989 and went 8-12 over three seasons with the team. He went on to become the MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees.
The All-Star closer, who also played for Montreal, was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA in a career that lasted through 2000.