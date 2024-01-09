Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won’t face felony charge

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías works against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 26, 2023, in Boston.

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías will not be charged with a felony by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, according to a document filed Tuesday.

According to the office’s charge evaluation worksheet, Urías “pushed his wife against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders” the night he was arrested last September on suspicion of domestic violence. The document, however, stated, “neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.”

The District Attorney’s office is now turning the case over to the City Attorney for “misdemeanor filing considerations.”

Urías also still faces an investigation and possible punishment from Major League Baseball, which could suspend Urías — whether or not he is charged by authorities — if it finds he violated the domestic violence policy.

Urías, who spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Dodgers before becoming a free agent this offseason, was previously suspended 20 games by MLB in 2019 for violating the policy after being arrested, but not charged, on suspicion of domestic battery that year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

