Yasiel Puig finds inspiration in the fence jump on ‘The Bachelor’

Who knew Yasiel Puig was a fan of “The Bachelor”? Well, not exactly, but a moment during Monday’s episode shook fans including the former Dodger.
This season’s bachelor, Colton Underwood, has captured the attention of many viewers as he searches for his true love from a batch of eligible bachelorettes. But during this week’s episode, Underwood captured more than the attention of viewers with his jumping ability.
The fence-jumping sequence caused a social media frenzy, including Puig’s attention.
The current Cincinnati Reds outfielder is known to be a jokester on social media with his “#PuigYourFriend” hashtag. He was so inspired with what happened during “The Bachelor” that he decided to recreate Underwood’s fence-jumping sequence with a little help from his shoot in last year’s ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue.
The pose tweeted is directly from Puig’s shoot when he appeared in last summer’s issue of the magazine. Talk about amazing Photoshop skills.
“The Bachelor” wraps up next week so maybe Puig might tune in and surprise us again.
“#PuigYourBachelorFan.”