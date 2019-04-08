LPGA's most dominant player this season wins first major title

As she had the day before when she began the third round with a three-shot lead that dissolved in the first four holes, Kim struggled from the onset and never got into any rhythm. She never shook the look of someone whose puppy had run away, had to scramble for pars on several holes and couldn’t coax the birdie opportunities she had into the hole. A double-bogey seven on the 11th hole, after her second shot wound up in a tree, was the effective end of her mission to erase the disappointment of 2012. That year, she missed a one-foot putt that would have won this event, then lost in a playoff.