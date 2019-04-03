Zoe Campos of Valencia is tied for first after Round 1 of Augusta National Women's Amateur

With a current World Amateur Golf Ranking of 103, Zoe Campos was among the last Americans to squeeze into the field for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
She has a shot to end up with the trophy.
The 16-year-old, who is a sophomore at West Ranch High in Valencia, birdied her final hole to shoot a four-under-par 68 in the first round of the ANWA at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga.
Campos was tied at the top with Wake Forest senior Jennifer Kupcho, the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world. Kupcho shot a bogey-free 68 in which she reached every green in regulation.
The top 30 finishers after Thursday’s second round advance to the final round that will be played at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Should there be ties for 30th, there will be a playoff.
Campos, who has committed to play in college at UCLA, captured the CIF girls’ state title as a freshman and was runner-up in the 2018 Southern California Golf Assn. Women’s Amateur Championship.
“I had a slow start with my putting, but I got it going during the middle and towards the end,” said Campos, who made six birdies. “My shots were pretty good today. I felt like my swing was on point.”
Among other Southern Californians competing, Irvine 15-year-old Rose Zhang shot even-par 72 and was tied for 15th. Andrea Lee, a Stanford junior from Hermosa Beach, was tied for 21st at 73, and USC sophomore Alyaa Abdulghany of Newport Beach shot 75 to tie for 33rd. USC’s Allisen Corpuz also shot 75. Trojans sophomore Jennifer Chang is tied for 51st after a 78.
Stephanie Lau from Fullerton shot 81.