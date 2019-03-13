Billie Jean King is hoping World Team Tennis will continue to grow

World Team Tennis, which was co-founded by Billie Jean King and began operating in 1974, will have eight teams this season with the addition of the Vegas Rollers and Orlando Storm. Vegas will play at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and Orlando will play at the U.S. Tennis Assn. campus in Orlando, Fla.
All league matches will be available via streaming and 15 will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The teams built their rosters on Tuesday through a draft, with King in attendance at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
For King, eight teams is not enough, though she said the league’s size depends on the wishes of majority owners Mark Ein and Fred Luddy.
“I’d have it throughout the world. I’d have 30 teams in the United States,” she said. “I would want a World Cup … with men and women on the same team.”
King also joked that her brother, retired San Francisco Giants pitcher Randy Moffitt, called her a “traitor” when she became a part-owner of the Dodgers. She added, “He and I bled Dodger blue growing up. We were Long Beach kids.”