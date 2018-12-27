A look at Thursday's bowl games

Duke has lost four of its last six games and scored a combined 13 points in lopsided losses to Clemson and Wake Forest to end the regular season. Daniel Jones has been inconsistent for the Blue Devils, but has thrown for 2,251 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ed Foley will serve as interim coach for Temple after Geoff Collins left to take the job at Georgia Tech. The Owls ranks among the nation’s top 10 in several defensive categories, including yards given up per play (4.49) and passing yards given up per game (166.3). Temple’s 13 nonoffensive touchdowns rank first in the nation.