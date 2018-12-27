A look at Thursday's bowl games

Independence
DUKE (7-5) VS. TEMPLE (8-4)
at Shreveport, La., 10:30 a.m. PST, ESPN
Duke has lost four of its last six games and scored a combined 13 points in lopsided losses to Clemson and Wake Forest to end the regular season. Daniel Jones has been inconsistent for the Blue Devils, but has thrown for 2,251 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ed Foley will serve as interim coach for Temple after Geoff Collins left to take the job at Georgia Tech. The Owls ranks among the nation’s top 10 in several defensive categories, including yards given up per play (4.49) and passing yards given up per game (166.3). Temple’s 13 nonoffensive touchdowns rank first in the nation.
Pinstripe
WISCONSIN (7-5) VS. MIAMI (7-5)
at New York, 2:15 p.m. PST, ESPN
Teams that were ranked in the top 10 in the preseason finish the season at Yankee Stadium. Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,989 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has reached 100 yards in 11 games and 200 yards four times. Taylor had 130 yards in 26 carries last season in the Orange Bowl to help the Badgers beat the Hurricanes 34-24. Malik Rosier will start at quarterback for Miami ahead of N’Kosi Perry, who has had a rocky season and has faced criticism for two questionable Snapchat posts — one of them surfacing a few days ago.
Texas
BAYLOR (6-6) VS. VANDERBILT (6-6)
at Houston, 6 p.m. PST, ESPN
Baylor looks for its seventh win one season after winning only one game. Charlie Brewer has thrown for 2,635 yards and 17 touchdowns, and run for 266 yards and a team-leading six rushing scores. In its six victories, Baylor has rushed for an average of 208.5 yards per game. Vanderbilt hasn’t won seven games in a season since finishing 9-4 in 2013. Ke’Shawn Vaughn has rushed for a career-high 1,001 yards for the Commodores. He sat last season after transferring from Illinois. Vanderbilt has won nine of its last 10 nonconference games.