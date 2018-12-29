A look at Saturday's bowl games

Michigan is looking for its first 11-win season since 2011, but the Wolverines will play without four NFL draft-eligible players who decided to skip the game. The biggest loss may be Karan Higdon, who ran for 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns. Michigan leads the nation in total defense, allowing only 262.5 yards per game, and ranks No. 2 against the pass. Linebacker Devin Bush leads the defense with 80 tackles and had five sacks. Florida’s Feleipe Franks has thrown for 23 touchdowns, the most by a Gators quarterback since Tim Tebow threw for 30 in in 2008. Florida is 0-4 all time against Michigan.