A look at Saturday's bowl games

Peach Bowl
NO. 10 FLORIDA (9-3) VS. NO. 7 MICHIGAN (10-2)
at Atlanta, 9 a.m. PST, ESPN
Michigan is looking for its first 11-win season since 2011, but the Wolverines will play without four NFL draft-eligible players who decided to skip the game. The biggest loss may be Karan Higdon, who ran for 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns. Michigan leads the nation in total defense, allowing only 262.5 yards per game, and ranks No. 2 against the pass. Linebacker Devin Bush leads the defense with 80 tackles and had five sacks. Florida’s Feleipe Franks has thrown for 23 touchdowns, the most by a Gators quarterback since Tim Tebow threw for 30 in in 2008. Florida is 0-4 all time against Michigan.
Belk Bowl
SOUTH CAROLINA (7-5) VS. VIRGINIA (7-5)
at Charlotte, N.C., 9 a.m. PST, Channel 7
South Carolina’s Jake Bentley is closing in on 3,000 yards passing — with 510 of those coming against No. 2 Clemson. He has 27 touchdown passes, but also has had 12 passes intercepted. With star receiver Deebo Samuel sitting out the game to prepare for the draft, the Gamecocks are expected to lean on Bryan Edwards, who has 52 receptions for 809 yards and seven touchdowns. Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, a transfer from Arizona Western Community College, has set a school record for total offense with 3,314 yards. He has thrown for 2,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and run for 842 yards and nine scores.
Arizona Bowl
ARKANSAS STATE (8-4) VS. NEVADA (7-5)
at Tucson, 10:15 a.m. PST, CBSSN
Arkansas State, playing in a school-record eighth straight bowl, is looking to win in the postseason for the second time in its last five appearances. Nevada is seeking its first bowl win since the inaugural Arizona Bowl in 2015. Arkansas State’s Justin Hansen, the Sun Belt Conference’s offensive player of the year, has thrown for 3,172 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has completed 67% of his passes and will be key to preventing Nevada from going all out against the run. Nevada receiver Kaleb Fossum has a team-leading 69 receptions for 725 yards and a touchdown.