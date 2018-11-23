College basketball: Kerwin Roach II scores 32 to lead Texas to upset of No. 7 North Carolina

Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 on Thursday night in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep.
North Carolina freshman Coby White had 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds.
No. 4 Viriginia 66, Dayton 59: De'Andre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points to help fourth-ranked Virginia hold off Dayton 66-59 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Hunter made a three-pointer with 53.1 seconds left and Virginia protecting a 60-56 lead. It turned out to provide just enough cushion to keep the Cavaliers (5-0) in control and send them into the championship game Friday against No. 25 Wisconsin.
Virginia shot 50% in the second half. Ty Jerome added 15 points for Virginia, and Kyle Guy had 14.
Josh Cunningham led Dayton (4-1) with 15 points. The Flyers shot 55% in the second half and stayed within reach every time the Cavaliers threatened to stretch the lead into double figures.
Dayton will face Oklahoma on Friday in the third-place game.
No. 5 Nevada 96, Tulsa 86: Jordan Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wolf Pack in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Nevada (5-0) will face Massachusetts in the championship game Friday night. Massachusetts beat Southern Illinois 84-62.
Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three-point range.
Sterling Taplin the Golden Hurricane (4-1) with 22 points, and Martins Igbanu added 14.
Nevada finally pulled away with about 10 minutes left in the game, building an 80-62 lead with 9:30 left. Tulsa cut it to 88-79 with 3:48 remaining.
No. 25 Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58: D'Mitrik Trice set career highs with 25 points and a tournament-record seven three-pointers to help the Badgers win in the semifinals at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Trice started 7 for 7 from behind the arc, the last coming when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to bury the shot for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. But he finally missed a 3 less than a minute later to finish at 7 for 8.
That was also the first missed three-pointer after halftime for the Badgers (5-0), who made 8 of 9 after halftime and 14 of 22 for the game. Wisconsin shot 59% in the second half, using a 10-0 run to blow the game open and earn a trip in Friday's championship game.
Christian James scored 18 points for the Sooners (4-1), who shot 47% but couldn't slow the Badgers' second-half roll.d
SOUTHLAND
Men
at Pacific 74, UC Riverside 54: Roberto Gallinat scored 20 points and Lafayette Dorsey 18 to lead the Tigers to the victory. Gallinat was 5-of-10 shooting and made 9 of 10 free throws while Dorsey was 7 of 9 from the field with Pacific (4-2) shooting 52% percent, including 58%. Pacific dominated points in the paint 36-12 and outrebounded the Highlanders 40-25.
Dikymbe Martin was seven-of-13 shooting for 20 points, making three three-pointers, for Riverside (2-3). Menno Dijkstra also made three three-pointers and scored 13 points but the Highlanders shot just 33%.
Women
North Carolina 83, UCLA 49: The Tar Heels held the Bruins to 29 points after the first quarter in pulling away for the victory at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. All five North Carolina starters reached double figures, led by Janelle Bailey’s 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Kennedy Burke led UCLA with 21 points and seven rebounds. She was the only Bruin to reach double figures. Lajahna Drummer had 10 rebounds and five points.