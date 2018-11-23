College football: Mississippi State wins fight-marred Egg Bowl

Nick Fitzgerald ran for two touchdowns and threw for one score to lead No. 18 Mississippi State over Mississippi 35-3 on Thursday night in an Egg Bowl marred by a fight in the second half that led to four ejections.
Mississippi State looked as though it would cruise to a fairly uneventful win before Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown appeared to score a touchdown at the end of the third quarter.
Players immediately started shoving, and the fight spilled into the end zone while both benches emptied onto the field.
Mississippi State’s Cameron Dantzler, Jamal Peters and Willie Gay Jr. were ejected, along with Mississippi’s C.J. Moore. The referee said every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike penalty. Gay was ejected because he already had one unsportsmanlike penalty earlier in the game.
Brown’s touchdown was called back because time had expired in the third quarter before the play began.
As for the game, Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) won by sticking to what it’s done best all year: running the ball effectively and playing terrific defense. The Bulldogs gained 122 yards rushing in the first quarter to set the tone and built a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter.
Fitzgerald ran for 117 yards in 18 carries. Kylin Hill added 108 yards rushing.
Ole Miss (5-7, 1-7) ended the season on a five-game losing streak.
Falcons led by Fagan
Cole Fagan rushed for 260 yards, the third-most in Air Force history, and linebacker Kyle Floyd thwarted a late drive with an interception to help the Falcons hold off Colorado State 27-19.
Washington band bus rolls on side
The Washington State Patrol says one of three charter buses carrying members of the University of Washington marching band to a football showdown at Washington State University rolled onto its side on Interstate 90, the Seattle Times reported.
Trooper John Bryant said that no serious injuries had been reported from the accident.