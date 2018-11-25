College football: North Carolina fires Larry Fedora

North Carolina said Sunday that football coach Larry Fedora is out after seven seasons.
The school announced the decision in a news release less than a day after an overtime loss to rival North Carolina State that dropped the Tar Heels to 2-9 and concluded with a brawl between the teams in the end zone.
Fedora's exit completes a swift fall. The program won 11 games and an Atlantic Coast Conference division championship in 2015, but UNC went 5-18 over two subsequent seasons marred by injuries, inexperienced players and close losses.
The move will cost UNC about $12 million owed on Fedora's contract, which runs through the 2022 season.
In a statement, athletic director Bubba Cunningham said it “simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”
Texas Tech athletic director to address Kingsbury rumors
Texas Tech says athletic director Kirby Hocutt will hold a news conference Sunday to address the future of the football program amid reports the school is parting ways with coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The Red Raiders finished their third consecutive losing season with a 35-24 loss to Baylor on Saturday, when they had a chance to become bowl-eligible. It was their fifth straight loss after a 5-2 start this year.
Kingsbury is 35-40 overall in six seasons, a .467 winning percentage that is better than only two of the other 14 Texas Tech coaches in the program's history. The Red Raiders were 19-35 in the Big 12 under the former Red Raiders quarterback.
There are two seasons left on Kingsbury's contract, which included a buyout of about $4 million.
Lovie Smith gets extension after 4-8 season
Illinois has extended the contract of coach Lovie Smith for two years through 2023 after the Illini finished his third season with four victories.
Athletic director Josh Whitman announced the deal Sunday. Whitman hired Smith, the former NFL head coach who led the Bears to the Super Bowl, soon after he was named AD in 2016.
Smith is 9-27 in three seasons with the Illini and 4-23 in the Big Ten, but there were clear signs of progress this season for an inexperienced team that went 2-10 and winless in the Big Ten in 2017. Smith's original deal was for six years and $21 million.
In a statement, Whitman cited “development of our current players and the talent we are adding to our roster” as reasons to commit to stability.