Joey Logano says 'expect the unexpected' as restrictor plates are eliminated

Bubba Wallace, last year’s second-place finisher, had any hopes of a repeat end in lap 50 when he was bumped into Kurt Busch, badly damaging his car. Busch was trying to drop low in Turn 2 in front of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. but his car started to go sideways. Wallace might have been able to avoid Busch but was tapped from behind by Tyler Reddick. Wallace couldn’t keep his car from slamming into Busch. Jamie McMurray then finished the job by hitting Wallace in the front. Wallace was able to return to the race but never able to get enough horsepower out of his engine and languished at the back the pack and finished 38th, 38 laps behind the leader.