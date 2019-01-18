Phil Mickelson takes Desert Classic first-round lead with impressive 60

Wet weather is rarely a feature in this tournament; only three rounds have been called because of rain in the previous 59 years in the desert. A drizzle fell through most of the round at La Quinta, which is just enough closer to the Santa Rosa Mountains to generate a bit more moisture in the air than at PGA West. But as far as the couple of hundred spectators following Mickelson’s every move were concerned, the weather was warm, clear and filled with optimism that one of the most popular players in golf history had found his game again.