Phil Mickelson still leads Desert Classic because of ability to recover from poor shots

Mickelson pulled his drive so far to the right that a spectator nearly picked it up, apparently figuring no one could possibly put a tee shot there. Faced with a 250-yard four-iron past a camera tower to the green, he blocked it to the left and ended up in the bunker, almost two stories below the green. (That as a spot where most amateurs hit a couple of shots into the bank, then pick the ball up and go to No. 17.) He spun his shot to nine feet from the pin and narrowly missed the birdie putt. That’s what amounts to a routine par for Mickelson.